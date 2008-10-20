Is LBP Web 2.0 For Games Fulfilled?

Simon Carless, publisher of Gamasutra and one of my favourite people in the world of gaming journalism, contents that LittleBigPlanet is Web 2.0 for games fulfilled — and makes a pretty persuasive argument for why it may be so. Of course, he's basing this on access to the beta version and admits that we'll have to wait until release to see how this will all pan out with a big community attached, but it looks promising:

Now, I'm sure some might accuse me of hyperbole in the face of relatively little evidence. And it's true that I can't tell what's going to happen to the community based around the game, when the full weight (and, hopefully, ingenuity) of the PS3 masses are brought to bear on it. But the game has managed to do what console titles have thus far shuddered to provide - an open, easy to use creation system that lets the community make the magic, while the creators stand back and marvel.

He goes on to lay out the points he sees as particularly important, from the ease of creating content to relative freedom in creation to the tagging system. This issue of user-generated content is so important — even big universities have people scurrying around trying to figure out how to make it easy for reasonably clueless people make cool stuff, too — so it will be interesting to see if all of these predictions pan out as planned.

