Is This Halloween All About Chun-Li Or Viking Link?

Need help dressing yourself for Halloween? (Need help dressing yourself?) BuyCostumes.com is here to help. The site has a bunch of Street Fighter costumes (each under $US50) and all new for 2008. Seems like Chun-Li could very well be teh female gamer costume of 2008. Hey, it might even be the male gamer costume of 2008. It's really too early to call. But not everyone looks good in blue and yellow. Some look better in green.

TV host Olivia Munn dresses as the Capcom fighter after the jump. Reader Chesu as link. COSTUME FIGHT!



In related cosplay news, our cosplay contest is in full swing. Reader Chesu sends along his entry (above, not Chun-Li). Our minds? Blown.

We've got a handmade Dead Space helmet we're giving away. Dress-up like a game character (any game character is okay!) and send along a picture of you holding up a Kotaku sign to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom with the subject line Cosplay Contest. Please do not send photos of Kotaku signs Photoshopped in. The deadline is November 1. The winner will be selected by Kotakuland and get this helmet. Happy Halloween to everyone and all that crap!

