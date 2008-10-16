Is This The First BioShock 2 Trailer?



The freshly-released PS3 version of BioShock has a little treat tucked away within; it (seemingly) includes the first trailer for BioShock 2. Watch it above (though be warned, it's in s-s-s-s-s-hhhaky cam). If legit, the game's called BioShock 2: Sea Of Dreams, and if we were forced to give our $0.02 worth, we'd say that little sister doesn't look so little anymore. We'll no doubt see a better quality version of this sometime soon (or can at least confirm this is real, since there's always an element of doubt when it comes to s-s-s-s-haky cams); we'll update when we do

