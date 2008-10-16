The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Is This The First BioShock 2 Trailer?


The freshly-released PS3 version of BioShock has a little treat tucked away within; it (seemingly) includes the first trailer for BioShock 2. Watch it above (though be warned, it's in s-s-s-s-s-hhhaky cam). If legit, the game's called BioShock 2: Sea Of Dreams, and if we were forced to give our $0.02 worth, we'd say that little sister doesn't look so little anymore. We'll no doubt see a better quality version of this sometime soon (or can at least confirm this is real, since there's always an element of doubt when it comes to s-s-s-s-haky cams); we'll update when we do

[via VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles