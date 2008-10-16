Is This The First BioShock 2 Trailer?

The freshly-released PS3 version of BioShock has a little treat tucked away within; it (seemingly) includes the first trailer for BioShock 2. Watch it above (though be warned, it's in s-s-s-s-s-hhhaky cam). If legit, the game's called BioShock 2: Sea Of Dreams, and if we were forced to give our $0.02 worth, we'd say that little sister doesn't look so little anymore. We'll no doubt see a better quality version of this sometime soon (or can at least confirm this is real, since there's always an element of doubt when it comes to s-s-s-s-haky cams); we'll update when we do
[via VG247]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink