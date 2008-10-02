It's Official MGS4 Producer Now Working on Halo

Ryan Payton, former assistant producer on Metal Gear Solid 4, has signed on with Microsoft Game Studios to work on future Halo games, Microsoft Game Studios said today, confirming the rumour Kotaku broke last month.

"Microsoft has confirmed the addition of Ryan Payton, formerly of Kojima Productions to Microsoft Game Studios," said Phil Spencer, in a prepared statement sent to Kotaku. "Payton joins a group of industry heavy hitters to recently arrive at Microsoft Game Studios, including Corrine Yu from Gearbox and Kenneth Scott of id Software, as well as David Wu from Pseudo Interactive and Frank O'Connor, a Bungie veteran. Microsoft Game Studios is thrilled to have such talented people working to develop new and exciting projects within the Halo universe and supporting existing projects from studios like Bungie and Ensemble."

While the official statement doesn't go into details about Payton's job, we've been told he will be the creative director for the upcoming Peter Jackson Halo game.

