It's That Time Of Year Again - Nintendo Expecting Wii Shortages

You can tell it is nearly Christmas - perfume adverts are on TV, frost is biting your nose in the morning and Nintendo have announced that they might be short of Wiis again. Or are they?

"We're producing an unprecedented level of hardware to try to meet demand," said Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime, "We're flowing products into stores on a very regular basis. Once you see it on the shelf, you ought to buy it."

Now, cynics might suggest that there is the tiniest possibility this might be a non-too-subtle marketing ruse aimed at encouraging you get down to the shops and buy up an armful of Wiis so that a) you will get one and b) there will then be a newsworthy shortage. Good job we aren't cynics.

"While we're bringing 50% higher level of supply into the market this holiday, we don't know if the demand will be even higher than that."

Hey! Why not buy two! Or even more!

Nintendo: 'We might not satisfy Wii demand this Christmas' [CVG]