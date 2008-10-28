Jablonsky's Gears 2 Soundtrack Gets Retail Release

Starting November 25th, gamers across the country wandering through the music section of their favourite big box store on the way to the video game section might just pause for a moment and go "Huh" as Sumthing Else Music Works releases the Gears of War 2 soundtrack to retail outlets. The soundtrack was composed by Hollywood composer Steve Jablonsky, whose work you may recognise from big-budget productions such as Transformers, The Island, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

"Epic gave me a blank canvas, which was really great," said Steve Jablonsky, Composer for Gears of War 2. "I experimented with a lot of hybrid organic/electronic elements, and combined them with the power of a large orchestra and choir."

SUMTHING ELSE MUSIC WORKS ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF GEARS OF WAR 2 THE SOUNDTRACK

Original Music Score by Hollywood Composer Steve Jablonsky and performed by the Skywalker Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

New York - Oct. 27, 2008 - Sumthing Else Music Works, Inc., through its licensing relationship with Epic Games, Inc., proudly presents Gears of War® 2 The Soundtrack. The original soundtrack from the highly anticipated blockbuster Xbox 360™ action video game will be released on Nov. 25, 2008 to retail outlets through Nile Rodgers' Sumthing Else Music Works record label www.sumthing.com, and for digital download at www.sumthingdigital.com.

Gears of War 2 The Soundtrack features a new original music score composed by Hollywood composer Steve Jablonsky ("Transformers", "The Island", "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre") and recorded with the Skywalker Symphonic Orchestra and Chorus at the world famous Skywalker Sound.

Epic Games wanted every aspect of Gears of War 2 to be "bigger, darker, and crunchier" than the original game, including the bombastic orchestral soundtrack. Drawing on his extensive experience scoring big budget action films as well as a unique musical repertoire and Hollywood production values, Jablonsky was the perfect match for creating the adrenaline-pumping, emotionally charged Gears of War 2 score.

"It's been a real treat working with Steve on the score for Gears of War 2. We have a tremendous amount of confidence in him, and believe the Gears community will embrace the new sound," said Mike Larson, Audio Director of Epic Games. "We've designed Gears 2 to impact players on a deep emotional level, and much of that connection is made with music that grabs their attention and makes them feel personally involved with the game universe. We have aimed to create something a bit more serious, cinematic, and refined with a harder-hitting approach toward composition and production."

Track Listing:

1. Return Of The Omen

2. Hope Runs Deep

3. Green As Grass

4. Expectations

5. Finally, A Lead

6. Armoured Prayer

7. Hold Them Off

8. Derrick Chase

9. Building Thunder

10. Hell Breaks Loose

11. Bedlam

12. Breakneck

13. Landown

14. Racing To Extinction

15. If They Can Ride Em

16. Hollow

17. Unexpected Changes

18. March Of The Horde

19. Highway

20. Denizens Of The Deep

21. With Sympathy

22. Insurmountable Odds

23. Bump In The Night

24. Frenzy

25. Outpost

26. Finale

27. Autumn Of Mankind

Gears of War 2 tells the story of humanity's last stand against the nightmarish, underground Locust Horde, and is the follow-up to one of the most popular Xbox 360 games in history. Gears of War 2 blends best-in-class third-person shooter action with unsurpassed high-definition visuals, all layered on top of an engaging story of survival, loss and retribution. Gears of War 2 will be available worldwide on Nov. 7 exclusively for the Xbox 360 video game and entertainment system. For more information, visit http://gearsofwar.com.