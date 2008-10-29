Jack Thompson Now Officially Disbarred

Miami attorney... sorry, former Miami attorney John B. "Jack" Thompson, was officially disbarred over the weekend. Florida judge Dava Tunis recommended permanent disbarment for the attention seeking lawyer on September 25th, a change reflected on the Florida Bar's official web site, which notes that he is "not eligible to practice in Florida." The decision ends Thompson's illustrious 31-year career as a Florida attorney. We haven't checked the trash folder in our Kotaku e-mail account to see what the future holds for Jack, but we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.