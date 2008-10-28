Japan Continues to Go Space Invader Crazy With Free Games, Kit Kat Bars

During one of our jaunts to a Japanese arcade earlier this month, I noticed quite a bit of promotion around Space Invaders' 30th Anniversary.
The first thing Tristan and I spotted when we hit up an arcade in Kagoshima was this cool button pressing "game." The free kiosk had you tap a big yellow button as quickly as you could for a set time, tracking each of your taps. Once you finished, it displayed the total number of button pushes recorded at that station. The one we messed with was nearing 4 million when we saw it.
We also saw these fliers up for something called Taito Thanks Day, which featured big Space Invaders and a toothy green critter.
Finally, making our way through the sea of UFO Catchers and such found at most Japanese arcades, I spotted these special anniversary Kit Kat bars. The wrappers features little white Space Invaders. I'd like to think that the candy was somehow different as well, but I really, REALLY suck at these type of games and decided to give up after spending six bucks or so trying to win a friggin candy bar.
Despite all of the hoopla surrounding the game's anniversary, the one thing I didn't notice was the actual game, like anywhere. Seriously, couldn't Taito splurge a little and send out some of the original cabinets to arcades to help push the promotion?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink