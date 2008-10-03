Japan Gets Xbox 360 Last Remnant Bundle

Microsoft has announced a limited edition Last Remnant premium bundle for Japan. The Square Enix game is actually multi-plat, but no PS3 release date has been announced as of yet. This Microsoft bundle includes the Xbox 360 console, 60GB HDD, a faceplate, a premium soundtrack and a copy of the game. Retails for ¥34,800 (US$331) and goes on sale November 11th.

The Last Remnant [Xbox 360]