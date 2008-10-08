The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Japan Getting 80GB PS3, New Bundles

Already released in the US and Europe, the 80GB is getting released in Japan. And soon. The 80GB will be hitting Japan in three colors: Clear Black, Ceramic White and Satin Silver. The street date is October 30th in The Land of the Rising Sun. There are new bundles as well, including a Gran Turismo SpecIII pack and a LittleBigPlanet one, too.

[2ch.net]

