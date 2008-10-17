Japan Still Loves Giant Mechs, PSPs

With little in the way of new releases from October 5th to the 12th in Japan, Macross Ace Frontier made securing the first place spot on the Media Create sales charts look easy. It might have something to do with the game being rather good and the continued popularity of the PSP.

Other notable titles are notable for their absence; Disaster: Day of Crisis for Wii and Cross Edge for PS3 drop off the top thirty, making for a rather poor performance for both titles in Japan. Fortunately for Mario Kart Wii, that cleared some space, giving it a new showing in the top ten. People love wheels!

01. Macross Ace Frontier (PSP) - 104,000 / NEW

02. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 86,000 / 1,681,000

03. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 49,000 / 955,000

04. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 Special (PS2) - 48,000 / 157,000

05. Super Robot Taisen Z (PS2) - 23,000 / 450,000

06. Wii Fit (Wii) - 16,000 / 2,722,000

07. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 10,000 / 1,809,000

08. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Major League 3 (PS2) - 8,000 / 26,000

09. Dragonball DS (DS) - 8,000 / 123,000

10. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS) - 8,000 / 383,000

11. Inazuma Eleven (DS)

12. World Destruction: Michibi Kareshi Ishi (DS)

13. Wii Sports (Wii)

14. One Piece Unlimited Cruise: Episode 1 - Nami ni Yureru Hihou (Wii)

15. Mario Kart DS (DS)

16. Kinnikuman Muscle Grand Prix Max 2 Tokumori (PS2)

17. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)

18. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)

19. To Love Ru Trouble: Doki Doki! Rinkaigakkou-Hen (PSP)

20. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)

21. Ikkitousen: Eloquent Fist (PSP)

22. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

23. Dragon Quest V (DS)

24. Samurai Dou Portable (PSP)

25. Aquanaut's Holiday (PS3)

26. DS Bimoji Training (DS)

27. J-League Winning Eleven 2008 Club Championship (PS2)

28. Wii Play (Nintendo)

29. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn! Battle Arena (PSP)

30. Kamiyo Gakuen Makorouku Kurunugia (PS2)

