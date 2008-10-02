And here is Nintendo's Wii line-up for 2008 and 2009. This year sees titles like Wii Music, Animal Crossing Wii, Samba de Amigo — along with Japan only titles like the Haruhi Suzumiya game, Tatsunoko vs. Capcom, Karaoke JOY SOUND and Happy Dance Collection. Plus! This December Japan gets the new PROPE game from former Sonic dev Yuji Naka, Let's Tap. Next year sees Wii Sports Resort, Punch Out, Another Code, Cosmic Walker, and Sin and Punishment 2.
Japan, This Is Your Wii Line Up
