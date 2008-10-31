Japanese Gamers Choose Girly Fashion Over Wii Music

Last week's Japanese software chart champ Wii Music might not have the legs of Nintendo's other first party Wii efforts if its second week performance is any indication. The music game dropped to fifth place amid new competition from Nintendo's own Wagamama Fashion: Girls Mode and Atlus' Devil Summoner: Kuzunoha Raidou tai Abaddon Ou. The latter would've topped the charts, if both the limited edition and regular edition were counted as one release by Media Create, for the record.
Not much else in the way of exciting software sales battles, but, hey, NBA Live 09 charted. So... there's that.
01. Wagamama Fashion: Girls Mode (DS) - 76,000 / NEW
02. Devil Summoner: Kuzunoha Raidou tai Abaddon Ou (PS2) - 63,000 / NEW
03. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 53,000 / 1,806,000
04. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 44,000 / 1,051,000
05. Wii Music (Wii) - 37,000 / 129,000
06. Yuusha no Kuse ni Namaikida Or 2 (PSP) - 27,000 / 86,000
07. Devil Summoner: Kuzunoha Raidou tai Abaddon Ou Special (PS2) - 25,000 / NEW
08. Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia (DS) - 19,000 / NEW
09. Bleach: Soul Carnival (PSP) - 18,000 / NEW
10. Wii Fit (Wii) - 15,000 / 2,756,000
11. Saihai no Yukue (DS)
12. Tenchu 4 (Wii)
13. Galileo (DS)
14. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 Special (PS2)
15. Soul Eater: Medusa no Inbou (DS)
16. Culdcept DS (DS)
17. Macross Ace Frontier (PSP)
18. Kidou Senshi Gundam 00: Gundam Meisters (PS2)
19. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)
20. Inazuma Eleven (DS)
21. Dragonball DS (DS)
22. Super Robot Taisen Z (PS2)
23. Garnet Chronicle (PSP)
24. Wii Sports (Wii)
25. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS)
26. Happy Dance Collection (Wii)
27. NBA Live 09 (PS2)
28. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
29. NBA Live 09 (PS3)
30. Mario Kart DS (DS)
