Japanese Hardware Sales Slump Hits PS3 Hard

Man, things are tough all over. This week's Media Create sales charts show that Japanese gamers basically took the week off from buying hardware. It's possible they were simply concerned about the volatility of the global market, as the softer side of sales failed to blow our socks off, too.

More surprising is the stagnation of PlayStation 3 hardware, which is actually selling some games (Aquanaut's Holiday, Eternal Sonata) but places well behind the Xbox 360. Crazy, crazy days.

• Nintendo DS - 31,914
• PSP - 23,901
• Wii - 22,877
• Xbox 360 - 7,763
• PlayStation 2 - 6,982
• PlayStation 3 - 5,734

