Japanese Prime Minister In Erotic Game

The Prime Minister of Japan is Taro Aso. Educated abroad, Aso even competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics on the Japan's shooting team. He's best known now as apparently being a fan of manga Rozen Maiden and is thus popular among Japanese otaku. With that strong geek connection, no wonder an erotic game character named "Souri" (which means "Prime Minister" in Japanese) looks strikingly like Aso. The official site does make a disclaimer that this character is "fiction," and that there's no rational between the character and reality. The game is called Maji de Watashi ni Koi Shinasai! with the "maji de" ready (Japanese for "really") being a pun on a phrase which could also mean "with a real sword." That explains the game's sword motif. No idea how this Taro Aso character will come into play during the game.

