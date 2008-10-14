The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Japanese Retail Not Keen On Used MGS4 Copies

Never mind that Metal Gear Solid 4 trailers have been popping up at the Tokyo Game Show for eons now. The game was first publicly shown at the 2005 TGS, and the ensuing years brought new trailers to boot. It all culminated in a hands-on MGS4 demo last year. This year there was still a MGS4 trailer — even though the game has been out for months. This year's MGS4 promotion at TGS was more a thank you to fans and an attempt to garner more interest in Metal Gear Online.

While in Tokyo for TGS, game site Siliconera tried gauging lasting retail shop interest in MGS4: Shinjuku shop Tsutaya is offering ¥500 ($6.74). There's one word for that and that is "ouch". For comparison sake, the same store is paying ¥3,800 ($51.51) for Cross Edge, ¥1,200 ($16.27) for Dynasty Warriors: Gundam, and ¥2,500 ($33.90) for the almost three-year-old Animal Crossing: Wild World.

Image after the jump.

No One Wants Your Used Metal Gear Solid 4 In Japan [Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles