The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Japanese Schoolgirl Practices At Arcade, Almost Kills Man With Car

Over the weekend in Osaka's Higashiyodogawa Ward, a 58 year-old man was knocked off his bicycle by a car and dragged 180 meters (almost 600 feet) in a hit-and-run accident. The victim suffered serious injuries, and the driver was arrested by the police. The suspect is a 14 year-old junior high school girl from Osaka's Toyonaka City.

There were three male middle school students in the car, and it was originally thought the girl was a scapegoat — until she gave an official statement. She told Yodogawa Police Station authorities in an affidavit, "I was confident in my video game driving, so I wanted to try the real deal... That day was the first time I had ever driven a real car." Apparently, the girl had been "practising" driving on arcade games. She decided that she had gotten so good at video games, she ought to try an actual car and thus swiped the keys to her father's small mini-van.

According to authorities, the girl had a history of missing class at school.

「ゲームで自信あった」＝ひき逃げ逮捕の女子中学生−大阪 [なおさんの「徒然日記」][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles