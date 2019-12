The latest issue of Famitsu announces that Japanese schoolgirl Sakura Kasugano will be making an appearance in multi-plat home console version of Street Fighter IV. While she's made it into the game, Capcom is still apparently "undecided" whether Cammy will be in SFIV or not. Yeah, right.

The home version will also include a training mode to help prevent embarrassing ass-whoppings.

