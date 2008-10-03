Japanese Stock Market Not Impressed With DSi

Yesterday in Tokyo (there's a difference!) Nintendo announced the latest DS iteration, the DSi. Nintendo president Satoru Iwata announced the DSi at approximately at 1:39pm Japan time. How did that affect the company's stock price? That, after the jump.

Look at that plunge. Ouch. Shares fell 3.7 percent, closing at ¥ 39,500 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. As Bloomberg points out, Nintendo stock has doubled in the past two years, but has lost 41 percent in 2008. For comparison's sake, Sony has fallen 51 percent. About the lukewarm DSi reception, Retela Crea Securities Co. analyst Yoku Ihara explains, "Nintendo's announcement on the DS didn't exceed investors' expectations. The stock market was so bearish that the news didn't help the shares gain."

