Japanese Woman Jailed For Virtual 'Murder'

And you thought MapleStory was all fun and games. A Japanese woman has found herself in jail, potentially facing charges of illegally accessing a computer and manipulating data, after deleting the character of her in-game 'husband' who divorced her rather suddenly. "I was suddenly divorced, without a word of warning. That made me so angry!" she is quoted as saying:

The woman, a piano teacher, is in jail in Sapporo waiting to learn if she faces charges of illegally accessing a computer and manipulating data. She was arrested on Wednesday and taken 620 miles (1,000 km) from her home in southern Miyazaki to Sapporo - where her "husband", a 33-year-old office worker lives. If charged with the offences, and convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 .... A Sapporo police official, according to the Associated Press news agency, said the woman had used the man's ID and password to log in to the game last May to carry out the virtual murder.

I love the fact the BBC is describing this as murder (though I imagine it would be quite upsetting to log in and discover your character had gone 'poof'); for those of you considering virtual revenge, tread carefully.

