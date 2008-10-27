Japan's Latest PS3 Bundle

Just like Microsoft in Europe, Sony Japan are going bananas for hardware bundles this holiday season. With Gran Turismo 5: Prologue and LittleBigPlanet deals already in place, they announced over the weekend a third bundle, this time for Pro Evo 2009 (or, as it's known there, Winning Eleven 2009). It'll include a new (for Japan) 80GB PS3, a copy of Pro Evo 2009 and not one, but two DualShock 3 controllers. The bundle will sell for ￥46,980 ($800), and goes on sale November 27.

5000円以上お得！ 『ウイイレ2009』PS3本体同梱版のパッケージはド真ん中にメッシ [Famitsu]