Join The Atlus Faithful, Win A Strange Bear Creature

Atlus, the company desperately trying to bring every quirky Japanese game they can to North America, wants you to join their cause. The Atlus Faithful is the Atlus fan service mailing list, that delivers news on upcoming games, special deals, screenshots, and other goodness to fans around the globe. They're really great about getting news to the fans first too. For instance, the press release announcing the "Teddie for the Faithful" sweepstakes, in which 15 randomly selected members of the list who sign up before October 23rd can win an 8.5" tall plush depicting Teddie, the odd bear creature from the upcoming Persona 4? It arrived in my inbox 15 minutes after my Atlus Faithful newsletter did. Now that's service!

So, they've just announced that 15 randomly-selected...I guess I already went over this bit. Hit the jump for more information on the sweepstakes, or just go sign up and pledge your loyalty - or at least your mild interest - to the Atlus cause.

JOIN THE ATLUS FAITHFUL AND WIN TEDDI...if you're one of 15 randomly-selected winners

IRVINE, Calif. - October 2, 2008

Atlus today launched the "Teddie for the Faithful" sweepstakes. Fifteen members of the Atlus Faithful fan service email list will be randomly selected to receive an 8.5" tall Teddie plush, one of the stars of the highly anticipated upcoming RPG epic Persona 4 for PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system. This Teddie plush version, specially designed for North America, is making its debut to support the December 9 launch of Persona 4.

This sweepstakes is open to Atlus Faithful members worldwide. Existing members are automatically entered into the sweepstakes, and new fans that join by October 23, 2008 will also have a chance to win. Please see the official sweepstakes website for rules and sign-up.

The Atlus Faithful is free to join. If you are not a member, sign up to enter this exciting sweepstakes and to receive Atlus news, announcements, special deals, contests, promotions, and insider access. "Teddie for the Faithful" is only one of many special promotions presented exclusively to the Atlus Faithful! Don't miss out! Join up here!

About Persona 4

Shortly after an urban youth begins a year-long stay in the countryside town of Inaba, the rural town's peace is shattered by a horrific murder that leaves no clues or suspects. As the lone incident develops into a series of bizarre crimes, he discovers that only he and his friends have the power to solve the baffling case, bring those responsible to justice, and restore harmony to his new home.

Key Features

• Balance your double life - Beyond intense battles, Persona fusion, and new weapon creation exists a normal high school life of friends, classes, and part-time jobs. The way you manage and integrate your activities within each day will determine how you progress through the game.

• Unprecedented team control - With a greater emphasis on developing bonds in the fight to solve the mysterious murders, strong friendships are key to your success. Directly control teammates in battle, earn greater party support for combat, and master individual Social Links to unlock your party's true potential.

• Find the true ending - 60+ hours of gameplay thrusts you into a deep mystery where midnight television leads to serial killings. You must investigate murders, rescue those who can be rescued, and unmask the culprit behind it all—or risk being forever shrouded in the fog of doubt.

Persona 4 has not yet been rated by the ESRB. Visit the official Persona 4 game site at http://www.atlus.com/persona4/.