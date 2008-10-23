Just a quick heads up for our Italian readers. (Hi Italian readers!) There's an upcoming event in Torino called VIEW Conference 2008. There will be speakers like Pixar's Brad Lewis (Maybe the site means Brad Bird?), Capcom's Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Devil May Cry 4), Will Wright of Will Wright fame, plus Pixar Director of Photography Sharon Calahan and Total Annihilation creator Chris Taylor. More details in the link below.

VIEW Conference 2008 [Official Site]