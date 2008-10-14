Justify Your Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

If anything, we're now guilty of giving too much direction on justifying one's game. Rare's Neill Harrison took advantage of our goodwill, which is letting developers and producers prep ahead of time for Justify Your Game, resulting in carefully planned elevator pitches. For Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, Harrison pretty much nails it following a minute's long mental practice. If it weren't for the last second awkwardness, this one would've been left on the cutting room floor. Thank the video gods for performance anxiety!