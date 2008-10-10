Justify Your Patapon 2

I really liked the idea behind Patapon, but for some reason I lost interest quickly after the final game finally landed in my Playstation Portable. I suspect it was because it was just too hard for me to maintain concentration for the duration of the battles. I'm skittish like that. This time around the developers have worked to make that element of the game a bit easier. They've also added multiplayer functionality. But will it be enough? They seem to think so.