The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Justify Your Patapon 2

I really liked the idea behind Patapon, but for some reason I lost interest quickly after the final game finally landed in my Playstation Portable. I suspect it was because it was just too hard for me to maintain concentration for the duration of the battles. I'm skittish like that. This time around the developers have worked to make that element of the game a bit easier. They've also added multiplayer functionality. But will it be enough? They seem to think so.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles