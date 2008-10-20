Kmart Slapped For Breaking Fable 2 AU Release Date

We shared word of Kmart letting Fable 2 hit their shelves a week early on Friday, and more than a few lucky readers managed to nab a copy before the whole affair went tits up for Kmart. Microsoft heard about the incident, and we received word from numerous independent sources that Kmart has copped a nasty slap for pissing off the rest of the retail community.

First up there is a fine of $1,000 per copy sold, with a follow up punishment of not receiving copies of Gears of War 2 for its launch. Ouch! If you got a copy, hope you spent some quality time with your $1,000 copy of the game!

UPDATE (11.45am): Microsoft has let us know they cannot give an official comment on the matter. This is much as we expected, as commercial dealings like this are often kept behind closed doors. Thanks again to all those who passed along the 'word on the street'.