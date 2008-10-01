Katamari Damacy Creator's Next Game Rolling To TGS 08

Tokyo Game Show kicks off next week and Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahahi's next effort, Nobi Nobi Boy, will be there. Unfortunately, the PlayStation 3 exclusive is slated to be shown in video form only. Hopefully that video will be more informative about the gameplay mechanics of Nobi Nobi Boy than Takahashi's previous demonstrations of the game. Namco Bandai lists the release date as still "undecided."
For the full list of Namco Bandai wares on display at TGS, please continue.
Games being shown in video form only are italicized.
PlayStation 3
Dynasty Warriors: Gundam 2
Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm
Nobi Nobi Boy
Xbox 360
Dynasty Warriors: Gundam 2
Galaga Legions
Wii
Sky Crawlers: Innocent Aces
Daikaiju Battle Ultra Coliseum
Happy Dance Collection
Family Ski World Ski & Snowboard
Fragile: Farewell, Ruins of the Moon
One Piece Unlimited Cruise Episode 1
Kotoba no Puzzle Mojipittan Wii Deluxe
Pro Golfer Saru
Nintendo DS
Soul Eater: Medusa's Conspiracy
Yes! Pre Cure 5 GO GO! Zenin Shuu Go! Dream Carnival
Dr. Slump Arale Chan
Tamagatchi no Kira Kira Omisecchi
Tales of Hearts Anime Movie Edition
Tales of Hearts CG Movie Edition
Dragon Ball: Origins
Anpanman to Touch de Waku Waku Training
PSP
Macross Ace Frontier
Mobile Suit Gundam Vs. Gundam
Idolmaster SP Perfect Sun
Tales of the World Radiant Mythology 2
Idolmaster SP Wandering Star
Idolmaster SP Missing Moon
PlayStation 2
Mobile Suit Gundam 00: Gundam Meisers
Dragon Ball Z: Infinite World
Dynasty Warriors: Gundam 2
Super Robot Taisen Z
PC
Legend of the Galactic Heroes
Tokyo Game Show 2008 [NBGI via Siliconera]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink