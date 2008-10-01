Katamari Damacy Creator's Next Game Rolling To TGS 08

Tokyo Game Show kicks off next week and Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahahi's next effort, Nobi Nobi Boy, will be there. Unfortunately, the PlayStation 3 exclusive is slated to be shown in video form only. Hopefully that video will be more informative about the gameplay mechanics of Nobi Nobi Boy than Takahashi's previous demonstrations of the game. Namco Bandai lists the release date as still "undecided."

For the full list of Namco Bandai wares on display at TGS, please continue.

Games being shown in video form only are italicized.

PlayStation 3

Dynasty Warriors: Gundam 2

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm

Nobi Nobi Boy

Xbox 360

Dynasty Warriors: Gundam 2

Galaga Legions

Wii

Sky Crawlers: Innocent Aces

Daikaiju Battle Ultra Coliseum

Happy Dance Collection

Family Ski World Ski & Snowboard

Fragile: Farewell, Ruins of the Moon

One Piece Unlimited Cruise Episode 1

Kotoba no Puzzle Mojipittan Wii Deluxe

Pro Golfer Saru

Nintendo DS

Soul Eater: Medusa's Conspiracy

Yes! Pre Cure 5 GO GO! Zenin Shuu Go! Dream Carnival

Dr. Slump Arale Chan

Tamagatchi no Kira Kira Omisecchi

Tales of Hearts Anime Movie Edition

Tales of Hearts CG Movie Edition

Dragon Ball: Origins

Anpanman to Touch de Waku Waku Training

PSP

Macross Ace Frontier

Mobile Suit Gundam Vs. Gundam

Idolmaster SP Perfect Sun

Tales of the World Radiant Mythology 2

Idolmaster SP Wandering Star

Idolmaster SP Missing Moon

PlayStation 2

Mobile Suit Gundam 00: Gundam Meisers

Dragon Ball Z: Infinite World

Dynasty Warriors: Gundam 2

Super Robot Taisen Z

PC

Legend of the Galactic Heroes

