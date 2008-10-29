Kinda Free Copy Of Spore Up For Grabs

Spore has been out for a couple of weeks now and, a few anal scientists aside, it's received some pretty impressive reviews. So if you're one of the (very) few who haven't already grabbed themselves a copy, now's your chance. What's more, it could be yours for free... kinda.

New tech and science mag Popular Science is offering it's loyal readers the chance to win 3k in prizes, including a new Spore expansion pack, with every 12 month subscription purchased in October.

Ok, so yeah technically your Spore copy wouldn't be free, since you will actually have to pay for the subscription. But that's just a minor detail. And the mag really is a fairly decent read.

The next issue hits newsstands today, so grab yourself a copy to find out more details about the deal.

PRESS RELEASE: POPULAR SCIENCE NOVEMBER ISSUE Bigger than the Large Hadron Collider? You'd better believe it! Still looking for that definitive guide to what's new and what's next? Popular Science, Australia's most exciting new magazine in technology and science, is back to deliver a glimpse into the future of our everyday lives. Following its successful launch in September, the second issue of Popular Science covers the hot issues on everyone's minds: hybrid vehicles that'll help save the environment, a behind-the-scenes view of GM Holden's much anticipated Volt and, in case you're a sceptic of hybrids, a working electric car built from scratch in South Australia that hits 100km/h in under 10 seconds. Also featured is an international science experiment that'll dwarf the Large Hadron Collider (which didn't end up creating the black hole everyone feared). Fusion energy could solve many of the world's problems including desalination and recycling, not to mention our growing energy needs. You may have seen or heard about it in films like Spider-Man 2, but the $8.8 billion reactor being built in the south of France is going to turn it into a reality. With the very latest in consumer tech (phones, cameras, TVs, power tools, sporting gear and more), Popular Science will also be offering its readers the chance to win over $3,000 in prizes, including a Blu-ray makeover package and the new Spore expansion pack as part of its attractive subscriptions offer. Popular Science is even extending an invitation to its readers to become part of its photographic community by putting a snazzy new camera lens up for grabs! Popular Science, Australia's guide to what's new and what's next, is available monthly for only $8.95 and goes on sale nationally tomorrow.

