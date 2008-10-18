Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days: The TGS Trailer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Someday we'll learn how to read Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days out loud, as the Square Enix developers intended. Until then, we're going to have to settle for trailers, which highlight just how good the Nintendo DS is at rendering flamboyant hairstyles. The above trailer, a blend of gameplay and cinematic cut scenes, was new to the Tokyo Game Show. If battling bad guys with giant keys is your speed, do watch.

