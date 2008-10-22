The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

KOEI To Show Off 2009 Lineup At London MCM Expo

KOEI are bringing their 2009 lineup to the London MCM Expo, giving European gamers their first chance to get hands-on with the games it unveiled at the Tokyo Games Show.

Among the games on show will be Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce, Monster Racers and Dynasty Warriors Gundam 2.

The MCM Expo is a consumer-focused games, comics and anime/manga event, taking place this weekend (Oct 25/26) at the ExCel centre in London's Docklands.

If you can't make it, don't worry - Kotaku will be there to bring news of KOEI's lineup, plus the Dead Space launch, MK Vs DCU, Street Fighter IV Arcade and random cosplayers wishing they had made something a bit more suitable for the late October weather.

PLAY OUR 2009 LINE UP AT THE LONDON MCM EXPO THIS WEEKEND [KOEI]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles