The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Koei-Tecmo Merger About 'Survival'

The game business is hard. To keep from getting bought up and shore up development costs, Temco is in talks to merge with Koei. Tecmo is best known for its Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden franchises, which should help flesh out Koei's portfolio that is largely dependent on hack-and-slash Dynasty Warriors. Kenji Matsubara, president of Koei, explains this necessity to consolidate with Tecmo:

In the 3 trillion yen ($28 billion) global games market, we have revenue of 40 billion yen, which begs the question of whether we can survive... We plan to make the most of this merger and move on to the next step.

Continuing, Matsubara assures that the recent stock market troubles will not effect the merger.

Koei Plans to Form Holding Company With Tecmo in 2009 (Update2) [Bloomberg via Edge]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles