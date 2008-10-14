Kojima Might Announce New Game At Next Year's TGS

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yet another Japanese game developer getting all down on the Japanese game industry. This time it's Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima bringing the negativity. In a talk at this year's Tokyo Game Show, Kojima said: "If you honestly compare Japanese games with Western ones, Japan has lost."

Continuing, Kojima stated that the Western game industry system is closer to Hollywood in that the best creators from all over the world are brought together and given large budgets for the projects. Kojima also called this current situation "dangerous" with discussing how far the West has come — especially with how far Western development tech has come in the last few years.

Not one to sit out and let the game industry pass him by, Kojima added: "Until the end of this year, I have my hands full with Metal Gear Online, but at next year's show, I think it's okay that I should be able to announce something."

小島監督のトークイベントにて [Famitsu]

