Konami Boob Shooter Gets New Release Date

After a false start, Konami's boob shoot 'em up Otomedius Gorgeous! for Xbox 360 is getting a (hopefully) final release date: November 20th in Japan. The game was supposed to be out September 25th, but Konami said it held the game back "to eradicate bugs and improve the quality even more." Be sure to check out our boob shootin' impressions, complete with boob shootin'.

