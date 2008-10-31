Konami Forecasts Its Financial Statement

Konami has released a forecast of its financial statement for the six month period ending September 30, 2008. This isn't the actual statement, but a forecast, which is a fancy way to say guess. Here we go: Compared to the same timeframe, net revenues are up 9.4 percent, the income before taxes is up 71.3 percent and the net income is up 87.7 percent. However, the company's operating income has skyrocked over the past year: It's up 74.8 percent. All (educated) shots in the dark! According to an official statement from Konami:

Among the figures for the consolidated business performance for the six months ended September 30, 2008, the interim results are expected to increase when compared with the year-ago period, due to factors such as recorded steady sales of the home video game software products, particularly METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS, and sales of our products for arcades and card game products have also been strong.

Be sure to check back next week when Konami releases its actual financial statement and not just this guesstimation. Don't miss it! Maybe Konami will have a countdown timer...