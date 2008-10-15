Konami Officially Comments On Xbox 360 Metal Gear Solid 4

Yes, this again. All throughout Metal Gear Solid 4's development, rumours swirled that the PS3 exclusive would go multi-platform. Even after Konami announced that the game would feature an in-game PS3 controller, the rumours persisted. And now thanks to Japanese stock investor bulletin Morningstar, those rumours continue. The site points out that the number of cross platform titles has increased in an effort to appeal to a more international market. While at TGS, Konami pr mouthpiece Yoshitaka Arai told Morningstar:

The worldwide demand for an Xbox 360 version (of MGS4) is quite high, and it is something we are currently looking in to.

Does this really surprise anyone? The thing that is surprising is that Konami, a third party developer, poured so much money into an exclusive title in an age where multi-plat development is quickly becoming de rigueur.

東京ゲームショウの見方＝ブランド重視とマルチプラットフォーム化が加速 [Yahoo! Japan]