Konami Whips Up Castlevania For Xbox 360, PS3

Konami has both Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia and Castlevania Judgment on display at Tokyo Game Show this year, but it brought a tiny, tiny bit more with it, just to start messing with our heads. A new Castlevania has been announced for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3... at some point in the future. That is absolutely all that we know at this point, as both Konami reps and series lead Koji Igarashi are being mum on what we can expect.

We asked Konami reps the burning question: will it be 2D or 3D? The answer: "That's up to Iga."

We're told we can expect more information in the coming months, but inquiries about locking down a date for further updates were met with shrugs. Hopefully, Konami will look at titles like Bionic Commando: Rearmed and Mega Man 9 for inspiration on just how many dimensions this things going to need.

  • syrenyx Guest

    oh man, i really hope its 2D.
    cell-shaded would be really interesting for a CV title too.

