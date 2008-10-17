The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Konami's Xbox 360 Metal Gear Quote Was Erased!

As Kotaku commenter El-Suave pointed out earlier, the quote from Konami PR mouthpiece Yoshitaka Arai about "looking into" an Xbox 360 Metal Gear Solid 4 has since been removed from the original source article. The new quote is from Konami PR manager Chiaki Nakajima, does not mention Xbox 360 or MGS4, and reads:

While making use of each platform's strong suits, we are going multi-platform from now.

Thanks Konami for the ninja edits! As if this clusterfuck didn't need more drama. While we're not sure if Arai simply misspoke or was just plain wrong, what we are pretty sure is that guy got in trouble. Big trouble. What do you make of this?

東京ゲームショウの見方＝ブランド重視とマルチプラットフォーム化が加速 [Yahoo! News]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles