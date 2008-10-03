According to two separate, British sources, BioWare and Lucasart's Knights of the Old Republic MMO will finally have its first public showing later this month. CVG say it's "set to be 'officially' unveiled later this month", while a writer with British newspaper The Daily Star let slip that they're off "next month to file an exclusive report on the game". Promising. All that's left to do in the meantime is wait, and while waiting, build yourself an intricate series of overblown expectations that the final product can never hope to live up to!
KOTOR MMO Reveal Coming This Month
