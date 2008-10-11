Kreating The Kollector's Edition Kover for Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe



Alex Ross, comic book artist and designer for the collector's edition cover for Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe walks us through what it took to make it. The video shows a time lapse of that illustration. It's refreshing to see that the cover art, unlike so many today, was not created in Photoshop and the results are pretty impressive. You'll be able to pick up your copy on November 11th for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.