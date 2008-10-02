Lara Croft Makes Sharks Explode, Two Tomb Raider: Underworld Video Vignettes

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

She's already moved on from tigers, now Lara Croft is battling sharks underwater! PETA is going to be pissed as hell. In the first video we get a look at some of her underwater combat. The second focuses on the old insane acrobatic platforming we've all come to know and love. Second video after the jump.

  • dart,erc Guest

    I guess I've been spoiled by Uncharted's motion-cap, Lara's animation looks really awkward. Hopefully the rest of the game makes up for it because I was looking forward to a good next(this?) gen Tomb Raid

