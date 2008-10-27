LBP Patched; Oh, BTW, the Servers Aren't On Til Tomorrow



At last, LittleBigPlanet has been patched in North America, (v1.02) making it safe, harmless and inoffensive forever. Also, we keep getting flooded with tips about LBP's servers being down. That's on purpose. While the game is available for play, official word is that the servers come online the week of Oct. 27. That's tomorrow at the earliest. Also, many of you have said the pre-order codes for DLC do not work. I don't have the game, but maybe that's related to the servers not being online yet. Sit tight, folks. It's a hell of a game you can play offline for a couple of days.



