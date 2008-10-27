At last, LittleBigPlanet has been patched in North America, (v1.02) making it safe, harmless and inoffensive forever. Also, we keep getting flooded with tips about LBP's servers being down. That's on purpose. While the game is available for play, official word is that the servers come online the week of Oct. 27. That's tomorrow at the earliest. Also, many of you have said the pre-order codes for DLC do not work. I don't have the game, but maybe that's related to the servers not being online yet. Sit tight, folks. It's a hell of a game you can play offline for a couple of days.
North American LittleBigPlanet Gets 1.02 Patch[PS3Fanboy]
LBP Patched; Oh, BTW, the Servers Aren't On Til Tomorrow
Comments
Concerning the patch, I purposefully played the game offline (i.e. not connected to the network) until reaching the level with the offending song with my copy of LBP that I received Saturday after the recall. The song was fixed - that is, there were no lyrics, just the music. However, when I connected to the network, I still got the 57MB patch. So that patch may have nothing to do with the song, or mostly be unrelated.
57MB? For one song? Methinks they snuck some other changes in...