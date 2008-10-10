Left 4 Dead Demo Confirmed For Early November

Anyone curious about Left 4 Dead's brand of co-op Zombie evasion and survivalism will be able to tip their toe in the water next month when Valve release a demo for both Xbox 360 and PC.
The demo will be a short excerpt from the No Mercy section of the game (set in a hospital, ISTR) and will feature full co-op for up to four player.
The game itself is set for release on 360 and PC on November 17th. Other, largely imaginary, ports remain undated.
