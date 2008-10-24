The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Left 4 Dead Specs Revised Downward

Meet the new Left 4 Dead system specs. Same as the old Left 4 Dead system spe-waitaminute. Feeling the need/desire to mix things up a little ahead of the game's release, Valve have unveiled a revised set of system requirements for the PC version of Left 4 Dead. They're identical to those released in September except for one thing: you now only need a 128MB graphics card instead of a 256MB one. Sure, that's only one change, but I'm sure it's one that'll bring smiles to a lot of people out there with dusty old rigs and an aversion to system upgrades.

Valve Updates Left 4 Dead Requirements [IGN]

