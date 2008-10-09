Legendary Achievements And Legendary Screens

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gamecock's modern-day mythological shooter Legendary is only a few short weeks from it's October 21st release on the Xbox 360, and the company has revealed the list of achievements players can hope to unlock while fighting the forces of awesome in New York City. Pretty standard stuff, really...compete 200 multiplayer matches, complete the game on each difficulty, etc., though there are a few gems, such as "DouBull TrouBull - Survive the double-Minotaur attack and terrible Achievement pun in Episode 8." They've also dropped some new screenshots, which of course is where the real action is. Check out the galery below, or hit the jump for the full list!

Achievement Title

Achievement Description

Point Value

You Call This Security?

Bypass the electronic lock in Episode 1

5

Heeeeeere's Deckard!

Chop your way out of the Internet Café with the Fire Axe in Episode 1

5

Death To Soda!

Create a ramp with the soda machine using your Pistol in Episode 1

5

Righty Tighty, Lefty Loosey

Extinguish the doorway fire using the water valve in Episode 1

5

Flashpoint

Complete Episode 1 on any difficulty

10

Upper Management

Unlock the warehouse exit in Episode 2

10

Live Wire

Find the Black Order-eliminating electric switch in Episode 2

10

Escape From...

Complete Episode 2 on any difficulty

20

Gum On My Shoe

Get stepped on by the Giant Golem in Episode 3

5

Revenge Of The Soda!

Escape the Nari-possessed vending machine room in Episode 3

10

Jazz Hands!

Look at all "The Great Langtini" posters littering Times Square in Episode 3

15

Jack? Beanstalk, Beanstalk? Jack

Destroy the Giant Golem in Episode 3

15

All Fall Down

Complete Episode 3 on any diffi culty

20

Barf Piñata

Destroy a Blood Spider Queen in Episode 4

10

Werewolf Whisperer

Defeat the first Alpha Werewolf in Episode 4

15

Just Another Day At The Office

Eavesdrop on the Black Order as they cage up a Werewolf in Episode 4

5

Full Moon

Complete Episode 4 on any difficulty

20

Tenderized!

Defeat the Minotaur in Episode 5

20

Bull In A China Shop

Cause the Minotaur to destroy all Graveyard wall sections in Episode 5

15

I Hate Ornithology

Defeat the Griffon in Episode 5

25

Bullets & Blood

Complete Episode 5 on any difficulty

25

Science!

Run all Council Base lab experiments in Episode 6

10

10-Piece Bucket

Shoot down the low flying Griffons in Episode 6

15

Counterstrike

Complete Episode 6 on any difficulty

25

Not OSHA Compliant

Cause the crane to drop the metal beams in Episode 7

10

Power Outage

Take out the power to the Black Order outpost in Episode 7

10

My Kind Of Town

Complete Episode 7 on any difficulty

25

DouBull TrouBull

Survive the double-Minotaur attack and terrible Achievement pun in Episode 8

1

I Owe You An Apology

Unlock DouBull TrouBull

14

I Will Find You!

Free Vivian from captivity in Episode 8

10

Endings & Betrayals

Complete Episode 8 on any difficulty

35

Petting Zoo

Complete game on Easy difficulty

50

Animal Control

Complete game on Normal difficulty

70

Savage Law Of The Jungle

Complete game on Hard difficulty

90

Bookworm

Collect 1/2 Of PDA Entries

20

Mint In Box

Collect All PDA Entries

40

Gun Nut

Fire all 8 projectile weapons in Single Player at least once

10

Axe-Wielding Maniac

Kill 25 enemies with the Fire Axe in Single Player

15

I Have A Problem With Intimacy

Use the Animus Pulse ability 10 times

15

Fair-Weather Friends

Use Animus to change the frequency of an Aniform Control Device in Single Player

5

Walkies!

Start and finish a ranked Multiplayer match

5

Right Tool For The Right Tool

Fire every weapon available in any ranked Multiplayer match

10

Warm Fuzzy Feeling

Fill 50% of your machine with Animus in a ranked 4v4 Multiplayer match

15

Party Animal

Add 10 friends during ranked Multiplayer games

15

Zookeeper

Kill 10 Werewolves in a ranked Multiplayer match without being killed

20

Bounty Hunter

Kill 10 enemy players in a ranked Multiplayer match without being killed

25

Leader Of The Pack

Be first place in kills in 10 ranked Multiplayer matches in a row

30

Survivor

Survive a ranked 4v4 Multiplayer game without being killed

30

Combat Veteran

Played 200 ranked Multiplayer matches

45

King Of The Jungle

Win 50 ranked Multiplayer matches

55

Total Achievements: 50

Total Points: 1000

