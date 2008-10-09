Legendary Achievements And Legendary Screens

Gamecock's modern-day mythological shooter Legendary is only a few short weeks from it's October 21st release on the Xbox 360, and the company has revealed the list of achievements players can hope to unlock while fighting the forces of awesome in New York City. Pretty standard stuff, really...compete 200 multiplayer matches, complete the game on each difficulty, etc., though there are a few gems, such as "DouBull TrouBull - Survive the double-Minotaur attack and terrible Achievement pun in Episode 8." They've also dropped some new screenshots, which of course is where the real action is. Check out the galery below, or hit the jump for the full list!

Achievement Title Achievement Description Point Value You Call This Security? Bypass the electronic lock in Episode 1 5 Heeeeeere's Deckard! Chop your way out of the Internet Café with the Fire Axe in Episode 1 5 Death To Soda! Create a ramp with the soda machine using your Pistol in Episode 1 5 Righty Tighty, Lefty Loosey Extinguish the doorway fire using the water valve in Episode 1 5 Flashpoint Complete Episode 1 on any difficulty 10 Upper Management Unlock the warehouse exit in Episode 2 10 Live Wire Find the Black Order-eliminating electric switch in Episode 2 10 Escape From... Complete Episode 2 on any difficulty 20 Gum On My Shoe Get stepped on by the Giant Golem in Episode 3 5 Revenge Of The Soda! Escape the Nari-possessed vending machine room in Episode 3 10 Jazz Hands! Look at all "The Great Langtini" posters littering Times Square in Episode 3 15 Jack? Beanstalk, Beanstalk? Jack Destroy the Giant Golem in Episode 3 15 All Fall Down Complete Episode 3 on any diffi culty 20 Barf Piñata Destroy a Blood Spider Queen in Episode 4 10 Werewolf Whisperer Defeat the first Alpha Werewolf in Episode 4 15 Just Another Day At The Office Eavesdrop on the Black Order as they cage up a Werewolf in Episode 4 5 Full Moon Complete Episode 4 on any difficulty 20 Tenderized! Defeat the Minotaur in Episode 5 20 Bull In A China Shop Cause the Minotaur to destroy all Graveyard wall sections in Episode 5 15 I Hate Ornithology Defeat the Griffon in Episode 5 25 Bullets & Blood Complete Episode 5 on any difficulty 25 Science! Run all Council Base lab experiments in Episode 6 10 10-Piece Bucket Shoot down the low flying Griffons in Episode 6 15 Counterstrike Complete Episode 6 on any difficulty 25 Not OSHA Compliant Cause the crane to drop the metal beams in Episode 7 10 Power Outage Take out the power to the Black Order outpost in Episode 7 10 My Kind Of Town Complete Episode 7 on any difficulty 25 DouBull TrouBull Survive the double-Minotaur attack and terrible Achievement pun in Episode 8 1 I Owe You An Apology Unlock DouBull TrouBull 14 I Will Find You! Free Vivian from captivity in Episode 8 10 Endings & Betrayals Complete Episode 8 on any difficulty 35 Petting Zoo Complete game on Easy difficulty 50 Animal Control Complete game on Normal difficulty 70 Savage Law Of The Jungle Complete game on Hard difficulty 90 Bookworm Collect 1/2 Of PDA Entries 20 Mint In Box Collect All PDA Entries 40 Gun Nut Fire all 8 projectile weapons in Single Player at least once 10 Axe-Wielding Maniac Kill 25 enemies with the Fire Axe in Single Player 15 I Have A Problem With Intimacy Use the Animus Pulse ability 10 times 15 Fair-Weather Friends Use Animus to change the frequency of an Aniform Control Device in Single Player 5 Walkies! Start and finish a ranked Multiplayer match 5 Right Tool For The Right Tool Fire every weapon available in any ranked Multiplayer match 10 Warm Fuzzy Feeling Fill 50% of your machine with Animus in a ranked 4v4 Multiplayer match 15 Party Animal Add 10 friends during ranked Multiplayer games 15 Zookeeper Kill 10 Werewolves in a ranked Multiplayer match without being killed 20 Bounty Hunter Kill 10 enemy players in a ranked Multiplayer match without being killed 25 Leader Of The Pack Be first place in kills in 10 ranked Multiplayer matches in a row 30 Survivor Survive a ranked 4v4 Multiplayer game without being killed 30 Combat Veteran Played 200 ranked Multiplayer matches 45 King Of The Jungle Win 50 ranked Multiplayer matches 55 Total Achievements: 50 Total Points: 1000