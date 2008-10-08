Lego Universe To Feature Star Wars & Other Lego Game IP?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Lego Universe MMO is shaping up nicely, with what the developers told us would be "really core LEGO play" - building stuff, in other words.

In an interview with Massively, though, NetDevil's Mark Hansen did not entirely dismiss the suggestion that some of the licensed properties from the Traveller's Tales games might make an appearance in the future.

When asked if this was the case, Hansen said, "No, not at all. I think you will ... yeah. (laughs)"

It might be a nice extra but you have to hope that this doesn't distract from the basic Legoiness that the game seems to offer. It is always more fun if you make it yourself, after all.

Lego IPs interview pt. 2 [Massively, via Joystiq]

