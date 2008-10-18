The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

LEGOLAND Gets Xbox 360 Enclosure

LEGO IP has been successfully appearing on the Xbox 360 for som etime now, so it was only right that Microsoft shoul dtry to reverse the streams and dollop a load of Xboxes in the middle of LEGOLAND Windsor.

Legoland Windsor, if you are unaware, is a theme park where the theme is all things LEGO. It's in Windsor, not far from the Queen.

Anyway, LEGOLAND Windsor now has an Xbox 360 Gaming Zone, stuffed full of Xboxes. 17 consoles are hooked up to HD displays, all playing 'family' games like (hey!) LEGO Batman, LEGO Indiana Jones, LEGO Star Wars, etc. etc. There are some non-LEGO games too, of course. It's nice to have a bit of variety.

