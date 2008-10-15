Let's Boring Talk To Lara Croft Model Lady

There's no NSFW high kicks in this video interview with Lara Croft model Alison Carroll, just sitting and talking. Lots and lots of talking. Sitting, too. Over seven minutes of sitting and talking. At least she's wearing fingerless gloves — otherwise, we would've glazed over.
Shiny Interview: Tech Digest meets Alison Carroll aka Lara Croft 2008/9 [Tech Digest]
Oh yes independence is really what's attractive about Lara Croft *ogles at boobs*.
But seriously, could they pick a more boring Lara? At least she seems somewhat intelligent.