The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Let's Check One Store For DSi Launch Lines

It's Halloween night in Osaka, and most people DO NOT CARE. That's not all, it's the eve of the DSi launch in Osaka, and likewise, most people DO NOT CARE. That is an overstatement. People do care, and the product will probably be successful. But here I am, standing in front of Umeda's Yodobashi Camera at the exit where tons of people lined up years back for DS Lite launch. This pic was taken at 9:00pm Japan time and as one can see, there's no line!

Granted, this is one store in all of Japan — it is a very big store in a very big city! But no doubt, somewhere in this country of 120 million people, someone is lining up for a DSi right at this moment. Just don't know who... Smart money says those who are interested in purchasing the portable will line stand early tomorrow morning. If they don't secure the DSi then, we're going into a three-day-weekend in Japan, so people have plenty of time to pick one up. If not then, well, there are more days in the calendar. They can pick one.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles