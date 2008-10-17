Let's Compare PSP 3000 (Again!)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Back in August, comparison pics emerged showing that the new PSP 3000 appears brighter than the previous model. And now that the PSP 3000 has gone on sale, more comparison pics have emerged again showing that, you guessed it, the new PSP 3000 appears brighter than the previous model. There's a gallery below. But be warned, the PSP 3000 is so bright you might wanna wear shades.

新型PSP（PSP-3000）、拾い物比較画像集 [my game news flash]

Comments

  • ThievingSix Guest

    Well, the new PSP isn't "brighter". Sony just made the colors warmer, just like some computer monitors have. In some cases, people prefer white to be pure white.

