Let's Compare PSP 3000 (Again!)

Back in August, comparison pics emerged showing that the new PSP 3000 appears brighter than the previous model. And now that the PSP 3000 has gone on sale, more comparison pics have emerged again showing that, you guessed it, the new PSP 3000 appears brighter than the previous model. There's a gallery below. But be warned, the PSP 3000 is so bright you might wanna wear shades.

PSP 3000 Comparison Gallery

