Let's Compare The DS Lite and the DSi

Nintendo's announced the DSi, the third iteration of its DS platform. But how does it stack up to the Nintendo DS Lite? We've crunched the numbers and got the data for comparison's sake. That, after the jump.

• Size of Liquid Crystal Display

Nintendo DSi: 3.25 inches

Nintendo DS Lite: 3 inches

• Liquid Crystal Screen

Nintendo DSi: Possible to display 260,000 colors

Nintendo DS Lite: Possible to display 260,000 colors

• Portable Size

Nintendo DSi: Width 137mm, Length 74.9mm, Thickness 18.9mm (touch pen is approx. 92mm in length)

Nintendo DS Lite: Width 133mm, Length 73.9mm, Thickness 21.5mm (touch pen is approx. 87.5mm in length)

• Power Supply

Nintendo DSi: AC adaptor for Nintendo DSi

Nintendo DS Lite: AC adaptor for DS Lite

• Weight

Nintendo DSi: Approx. 214g (with touch pen)

Nintendo DS Lite: Approx. 218g (with touch pen, Game Boy Advance cover)

• Charging Time

Nintendo DSi: Approx. 2 hours and 30 minutes

Nintendo DS Lite: Approx. 3 hours

• Battery Life

Nintendo DSi: The lowest brightness (9-14 hrs), low brightness (8-12 hours), medium brightness (6-9 hours), high brightness (4-6 hours), highest brightness(3-4 hours)

Nintendo DS Lite: The lowest brightness (15-19 hrs), low brightness (10-15 hours), high brightness (7-11 hours), highest brightness(5-8 hours)

• Software

Nintendo DSi: Software for Nintendo DS, Software for Nintendo DSi.

Nintendo DS Lite: Software for Nintendo DS, Software for Game Boy Advance

• Input-Output

Nintendo DSi: DS card slot, SD memory card slot, AC adaptor connection, stereo headphone/mic jack

Nintendo DS Lite: DS card slot, Game Boy Advance cartridge slot, AC adaptor connection, stereo headphone/mic jack